Ukraine's Defence Forces destroy 10 Russian UAVs during past day – General Staff report

Ukrainian defenders destroyed 6 attack and 4 reconnaissance UAVs of various types over the course of 8 June.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 9 June on 06:00

Quote: "Enemy forces continue to focus their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, where heavy fighting is ongoing. During the past 24 hours, 43 combat engagements took place on these fronts."

Details: Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces launched 7 missile attacks, 2 of which hit the peaceful city of Uman, Cherkasy Oblast, and 43 air strikes. In addition, they conducted 79 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) on the positions of our troops and settlements. There are casualties among civilians.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russia continues to maintain its forces in areas near the Russian-Ukrainian border and is deploying units of territorial forces to reinforce its border defence. During the past day, Russian forces conducted airstrikes on the settlements of Myropillia, Sinne and Severynivka in Sumy Oblast. They deployed mortars and artillery to attack the settlements of Seredyna-Buda, Atynske, Bezsalivka, Myropillia, Hrabovske, Velyka Pysarivka and Ponomarenky in Sumy Oblast, as well as Krasne, Morokhovets, Luk’iantsi, Starytsia, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Chuhunivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces conducted an airstrike near Kyslivka. They deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Kamianka, Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Kutkivka, Dvorichna, Kyslivka, Tabaivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Vesele in Donetsk Oblast. Makiivka, Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Verkhnokamianske, Torske, Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast came under artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive actions toward the settlements of Orihovo-Vasylivka, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Bila Hora. They launched airstrikes in the areas of Bila Hora and Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast. Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Bila Hora, Druzhba, Toretsk and Pivnichne in Donetsk Oblast were affected by Russian artillery fire.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Sieverne and Opytne. They conducted airstrikes in the vicinity of Avdiivka and deployed artillery to fire on Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Karlivka (all in Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled all Russian assaults near the city of Marinka. Russian forces suffered losses. Still, Russian troops shell areas in and around Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces conducted an airstrike near Velyka Novosilka and shelled Vuhledar, Shakhtarske, Zolota Nyva, and Vremivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They conducted airstrikes in the vicinity of Novopil in Donetsk Oblast; Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Zmiivka, Beryslav, Kozatske in Kherson Oblast. The invaders deployed artillery to attack Burlatske, Zelene Pole, Novosilka, Novopil, Temyrivka in Donetsk Oblast; Olhivske, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Bilohiria and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Beryslav, Antonivka, Dniprovske in Kherson Oblast, and the city of Kherson.

There is a tendency among the local media in temporarily occupied Crimea, particularly in Simferopol, to conceal the fact that the Russian occupiers destroyed the Kakhovka HPP and the aftermath of this disaster. It is known that the local occupation authorities are concerned about possible panic among the population.

During the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft carried out 19 airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated and two on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 6 strike and 4 reconnaissance UAVs of various types.

Units from Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck five Russian command posts, six clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment, two anti-aircraft missile systems, eight field artillery units and two other critical Russian military targets.

