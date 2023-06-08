All Sections
Russia carries out missile attack on Uman, people injured

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 8 June 2023, 22:32
Russia carries out missile attack on Uman, people injured

On the evening of 8 June, Russian troops launched a missile strike on the Uman district of Cherkasy Oblast; according to preliminary information, eight people have been injured.

Source: Ihor Taburets, Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration; unofficial Telegram channels

Quote: "An evening with an air-raid siren and, unfortunately, consequences. The enemy again launched a missile strike on our Uman region.

We have two strikes: at an industrial facility and a car wash. In the second case, a fire broke out as a result of the hit.

The preliminary report indicates eight casualties, two of them in critical condition.

Details: Telegram channels report that the strike hit Uman. A store of the ATB chain allegedly also suffered from the attack.

Taburets posted photos.

 
 
 

Emergency services are working on site. The authorities are clarifying all the details.

On Thursday evening, an air-raid alert was announced in all oblasts of Ukraine. In Cherkasy Oblast, it lasted from 20:00 to 21:12.

Advertisement: