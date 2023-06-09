All Sections
Germany considers provision of airfields for training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16s

European PravdaFriday, 9 June 2023, 09:44
Germany considers provision of airfields for training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16s
Stock photo: pixabay.com

Germany could provide its airfields for training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

Source: Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, the head of the Bundestag Committee for Defence, in an interview with Bild 

Quote: "We have never had an F-16 in our portfolio, but we can make German airports available as a hub or offer basic training for pilots who have only flown MiGs until now. The actual F-16 training should be provided by countries that also fly this aircraft."

Details: Commenting on Ukraine's possible membership in NATO, Strack-Zimmermann has said that it is not possible yet.

"Ukraine cannot become a NATO member at this time. This is prohibited by the charter, as Ukraine, although not to blame, is in a state of war. The requirements to become a NATO member are complex and diverse. They must always be fulfilled," she said.

Quote: "Nevertheless, it would be wise for Ukraine to participate in the meeting in Vilnius, especially since it will also be very important how NATO will provide Ukraine with security guarantees after the end of this war."

Background: Over the past week, Germany has handed over another batch of military aid to Ukraine, including eight Bandvagn 206 all-terrain tracked vehicles.

