Zelenskyy says only Russia wants to kill him, while whole world wants to kill Putin

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 1 July 2023, 11:44
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is sure that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's life is in greater danger than his.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Spanish media

Details: The president was asked how he lives knowing that he is facing "the greatest danger in the world". Zelenskyy replied that Ukrainians in the trenches are in the greatest danger now. Because risks to life present themselves every second.

Quote: "Still, Putin is more in danger than I am.

Honestly. Because only Russia wants to kill me, and the whole world wants to kill him [Putin – ed.]."

Advertisement: