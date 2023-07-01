All Sections
Zelenskyy explained when Ukraine will be ready for a diplomatic settlement of the war

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 1 July 2023, 16:35
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY, PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasises that Ukraine will be ready for a diplomatic settlement of the war only when it reaches the borders of 1991. 

Source: Zelenskyy during a press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Saturday in Kyiv.

Quote: "Regarding the situation on the battlefield and whether we will be ready for a diplomatic settlement and for which diplomatic settlement if we achieve the pre-24 February borders.

The borders that were on 24 February are not our borders. There was a contact line between us and the occupiers.

And that is why we emphasise once again: Ukraine will be ready for one or other format of diplomacy when we are really at our borders. On our real borders, according to international law."

