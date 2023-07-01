All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy explained when Ukraine will be ready for a diplomatic settlement of the war

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 1 July 2023, 16:35
Zelenskyy explained when Ukraine will be ready for a diplomatic settlement of the war
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY, PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasises that Ukraine will be ready for a diplomatic settlement of the war only when it reaches the borders of 1991. 

Source: Zelenskyy during a press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Saturday in Kyiv.

Quote: "Regarding the situation on the battlefield and whether we will be ready for a diplomatic settlement and for which diplomatic settlement if we achieve the pre-24 February borders.

The borders that were on 24 February are not our borders. There was a contact line between us and the occupiers.

Advertisement:

And that is why we emphasise once again: Ukraine will be ready for one or other format of diplomacy when we are really at our borders. On our real borders, according to international law."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line

Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe

Ukraine produced more shells in June than last year – Minister of Strategic Industries

Twitter Blue accounts spread fake information about war in Ukraine

US explains why its cluster munitions pose less of a threat to civilians – CNN

videoZelenskyy holds meeting at Lubart's Castle, discusses northern border

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:32
Germany cannot prevent US from sending cluster munitions to Ukraine – Steinmeier
20:24
Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line
20:04
Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe
19:56
Volker: It is not Ukraine that is not ready for NATO, but NATO not ready to accept Ukraine
19:26
Powerful explosion near Melitopol, presumably at Russian base – mayor
19:13
Hospital employees who did not take Russian passports received"resident cards" in Starobilsk – General Staff
18:59
Ukraine's forces advance on Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts – General Staff report
18:49
Ukraine can start negotiations with EU without completely fulfilling all criteria of European Commission – official
18:44
Ukraine produced more shells in June than last year – Minister of Strategic Industries
18:16
Twitter Blue accounts spread fake information about war in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: