All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Lukashenko signs law on banning "unfriendly" media in Belarus

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 1 July 2023, 20:08
Lukashenko signs law on banning unfriendly media in Belarus

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, has signed a law that allows banning media activities from other countries in Belarus in case of so-called "unfriendly" actions of these countries.

Source: Lukashenko's website

Details: Reportedly, Lukashenko signed amendments to Belarus’s law"On Mass Media.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The law envisages the possibility of introducing a ban on the activities of foreign media on the territory of the Republic of Belarus in the event of unfriendly actions by foreign states towards Belarusian media."

More details: The law also expands the list of reasons for cancelling the certificate of state registration of media and restricting access to the Internet resource, network publication and news aggregator.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: