Lukashenko signs law on banning "unfriendly" media in Belarus

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, has signed a law that allows banning media activities from other countries in Belarus in case of so-called "unfriendly" actions of these countries.

Source: Lukashenko's website

Details: Reportedly, Lukashenko signed amendments to Belarus’s law"On Mass Media.

Quote: "The law envisages the possibility of introducing a ban on the activities of foreign media on the territory of the Republic of Belarus in the event of unfriendly actions by foreign states towards Belarusian media."

More details: The law also expands the list of reasons for cancelling the certificate of state registration of media and restricting access to the Internet resource, network publication and news aggregator.

