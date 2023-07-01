All Sections
Ukraine's forces advance on Tavriia front

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 1 July 2023, 20:22
Ukraine's forces advance on Tavriia front
STOCK PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

The defence forces are advancing on the Tavriia front; during the day, Russia's losses in killed and wounded amounted to almost two companies.

Source: Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, on Telegram

Quote: "The defence forces on the Tavriia front are making progress and moving forward. Units of Rocket Forces and Artillery performed 1,201 fire missions during the day.

The enemy's losses in killed and wounded amounted to almost two companies.

Forteen units of enemy military equipment were destroyed. In particular, armoured personnel carriers, a BM-21 Grad, a MT-12 Rapira anti-tank gun, three Zala unmanned aerial vehicles, three 2A36 Giatsint-B field guns, two 2S7 Pion self-propelled artillery, 2A65 Msta-B howitzer, and vehicles. Also, four of enemy’s ammunition storage points were destroyed."

