Russian forces attack Nikopol once again, damaging a church, an administrative building and private houses

On Saturday, 1 July, Russian forces once again attacked the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging a canteen, a church, an administrative building, and several private houses.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Russian monsters know no limits. They continue to deploy artillery to ruthlessly destroy Nikopol. Today they fired 10 shells on the city.

No one was injured or killed, but the city sustained damage.

A canteen, an administrative building and a church were damaged, as were eight private houses, two outbuildings and several cars."

