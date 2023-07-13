All Sections
Zelenskyy says Ukraine will join NATO

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 13 July 2023, 00:45
Zelenskyy says Ukraine will join NATO
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. PHOTO: PRESS SERVICE OF THE PRESIDENT'S OFFICE

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that during the two days of the NATO summit in Vilnius, any doubts and ambiguities about whether Ukraine would join the Alliance had been removed.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s evening video address

Quote: "It is very important: for the first time since independence, we have formed a security foundation for Ukraine on its way to NATO. These are concrete security guarantees that are confirmed by the top 7 democracies in the world. Never before have we had such a security foundation, and this is the level of the G7. On this foundation, we will build a new, legally binding architecture of bilateral security treaties with the most powerful countries.

Very importantly, during these two days of the Summit, we have put to rest any doubts and ambiguities about whether Ukraine will be in NATO. It will! For the first time, not only do all Allies agree on this, but a significant majority in the Alliance is vigorously pushing for it. Never before have the words "you are equal among equals" for Ukraine from other NATO members sounded truly meaningful. Now everyone understands that this is a fact. Equal among equals. And we will definitely reaffirm this fact with our victory. And with our accession to NATO."

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that Russia now no longer has the ability to set its conditions regarding the accession of countries to NATO.

"Previously, Russia's rulers wanted to have their own fence in front of NATO's door. We have left this Russian ambition on the margins of European history – behind the fence of our unity in Europe and, more broadly, in the free world," the Ukrainian president said.

Background: The media found out why Zelenskyy wrote an angry message on his way to the NATO summit.

Advertisement: