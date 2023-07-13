"Things got so loud": UK Ambassador shares impressions of Russian night attack on Kyiv and thanks Ukraine's air defence

Melinda Simmons, the UK’s Ambassador to Ukraine, said that she did not have a restful sleep due to the nighttime drone attack on Kyiv on 12-13 July.

Source: Simmons on Twitter; European Pravda

Details: The ambassador explained to her followers on Twitter that there had been a drone attack on Kyiv overnight and debris had fallen on the very area where she lives and a neighbouring area, so it had been a "pretty nasty night."

Quote: "No wonder things got so loud. This morning I’m grateful for Ukrainian air defence and for my windowless shelter. Now [it's] time to get some air."

Pretty nasty night. 🇷🇺 UAV attacks on Kyiv from several directions, reportedly, including the district I live in and its neighbour. No wonder things got so loud. This morning I’m grateful for 🇺🇦 air defence and for my windowless shelter. Now time to get some air. — Dame Melinda Simmons (@MelSimmonsFCDO) July 13, 2023

Pierre Heilbronn, France's special envoy for aid and reconstruction, who is now in Kyiv, also shared his impressions of the attack, noting that it was a "short and loud night."

