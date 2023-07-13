All Sections
"Things got so loud": UK Ambassador shares impressions of Russian night attack on Kyiv and thanks Ukraine's air defence

European PravdaThursday, 13 July 2023, 08:16
Things got so loud: UK Ambassador shares impressions of Russian night attack on Kyiv and thanks Ukraine's air defence
Melinda Simmons. photos from her Twitter

Melinda Simmons, the UK’s Ambassador to Ukraine, said that she did not have a restful sleep due to the nighttime drone attack on Kyiv on 12-13 July.

Source: Simmons on Twitter; European Pravda

Details: The ambassador explained to her followers on Twitter that there had been a drone attack on Kyiv overnight and debris had fallen on the very area where she lives and a neighbouring area, so it had been a "pretty nasty night."

Quote: "No wonder things got so loud. This morning I’m grateful for Ukrainian air defence and for my windowless shelter. Now [it's] time to get some air."

Pierre Heilbronn, France's special envoy for aid and reconstruction, who is now in Kyiv, also shared his impressions of the attack, noting that it was a "short and loud night." 

