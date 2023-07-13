All Sections
Russians launch 487 projectiles at Kherson Oblast killing two people

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 13 July 2023, 08:30
Russians launch 487 projectiles at Kherson Oblast killing two people
STOCK PHOTO: ALIONA DENGA ON FACEBOOK

Russian troops fired 487 projectiles at Kherson Oblast on 12 July, killing two people and wounding three.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on social media

Details: Over the past day, the Russians carried out 76 attacks, firing 487 projectiles from mortars, artillery, tanks, Grad MLRS, aircraft, anti-tank grenade launchers, infantry fighting vehicles and UAVs.

Russian forces fired 33 projectiles at the city of Kherson alone.

The Russian military attacked residential areas of the region's settlements.

As a result of these attacks, two people have been killed and three more sustained injuries.

