Russians launch 487 projectiles at Kherson Oblast killing two people
Thursday, 13 July 2023, 08:30
Russian troops fired 487 projectiles at Kherson Oblast on 12 July, killing two people and wounding three.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on social media
Details: Over the past day, the Russians carried out 76 attacks, firing 487 projectiles from mortars, artillery, tanks, Grad MLRS, aircraft, anti-tank grenade launchers, infantry fighting vehicles and UAVs.
Russian forces fired 33 projectiles at the city of Kherson alone.
The Russian military attacked residential areas of the region's settlements.
As a result of these attacks, two people have been killed and three more sustained injuries.
