Macron calls on Israel to increase volume of aid to Ukraine

European PravdaThursday, 13 July 2023, 09:05
MACRON AND ZELENSKYY AT THE NATO SUMMIT IN VILNIUS. PHOTO FROM TWITTER

French President Emmanuel Macron would prefer that Israel and some other democratic countries do more for Ukraine during the full-scale war with Russia.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Voice of America  

Quote: "Yes, we would hope that Israel will take more part in the Ukrainian issue."

Details: This is Macron’s answer to journalists' questions about whether Israel should increase aid to Ukraine.

According to the French president, there are "other UN countries that believe in democratic values, but have not provided much equipment".

Macron expressed hope that these countries will be able to change their attitude and do more in the coming months.

At the same time, the French president said that he was convinced that NATO countries should also do more for Kyiv, especially during Ukraine's counteroffensive. He also stated that he would continue to "be close" to Ukraine, even if it was a "war of attrition".

Background: Macron has said that he understands the disappointment of the Ukrainian side regarding the decisions that were made at the summit in Vilnius regarding Ukraine's path to NATO.

Earlier, it was reported that France decided to transfer missiles that will allow Ukrainian troops to land strikes in the deep rear of Russia.

