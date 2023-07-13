All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Macron calls on Israel to increase volume of aid to Ukraine

European PravdaThursday, 13 July 2023, 09:05
Macron calls on Israel to increase volume of aid to Ukraine
MACRON AND ZELENSKYY AT THE NATO SUMMIT IN VILNIUS. PHOTO FROM TWITTER

French President Emmanuel Macron would prefer that Israel and some other democratic countries do more for Ukraine during the full-scale war with Russia.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Voice of America  

Quote: "Yes, we would hope that Israel will take more part in the Ukrainian issue."

Details: This is Macron’s answer to journalists' questions about whether Israel should increase aid to Ukraine.

Advertisement:

According to the French president, there are "other UN countries that believe in democratic values, but have not provided much equipment".

Macron expressed hope that these countries will be able to change their attitude and do more in the coming months.

At the same time, the French president said that he was convinced that NATO countries should also do more for Kyiv, especially during Ukraine's counteroffensive. He also stated that he would continue to "be close" to Ukraine, even if it was a "war of attrition".

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Background: Macron has said that he understands the disappointment of the Ukrainian side regarding the decisions that were made at the summit in Vilnius regarding Ukraine's path to NATO.

Earlier, it was reported that France decided to transfer missiles that will allow Ukrainian troops to land strikes in the deep rear of Russia.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated

videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time

Putin believes he will be able to survive Ukraine – Blinken

Air defence downs all Shahed drones launched by Russia

ISW analyses why Kremlin is manipulating grain deal

Crimean Bridge is a Ukrainian target which should be neutralised – Zelenskyy

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:45
Russian man not jailed for his wife's murder because he fought against Ukraine
13:33
Number of children killed by war in Ukraine has increased – Prosecutor General's Office
13:18
Ryanair considers resuming flights to Ukraine by end of 2023
12:25
videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated
12:11
videoUkrainian Special Forces post video of them wiping out Russian equipment, storage points and dozens of soldiers
11:48
Russians to shut down nine more mines in Luhansk Oblast
10:52
US intelligence does not doubt Putin's words that nuclear weapons are already in Belarus
10:33
State Border Guard Service specifies how many Wagner fighters arrived in Belarus
10:09
videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time
10:06
Girkin's arrest may anger some in Russian military and propagandists – UK intelligence
All News
Advertisement: