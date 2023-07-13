All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK intelligence on Russia's "explosive rams": Probably invention of Chechens

European PravdaThursday, 13 July 2023, 10:22
UK intelligence on Russia's explosive rams: Probably invention of Chechens
stock photo

UK intelligence suggests that the Russian occupiers' use of old equipment as a battering ram with explosives could have been initiated by units from Chechnya.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence report on Twitter on 13 July, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The use of outdated armoured vehicles by Russian soldiers as vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (VBIEDs) has been mentioned in multiple sources from June 2023. The crew probably bailed out the vehicle after directing it.

Advertisement:

Most Russian VBIED reports have been made in and around Marinka, and they began days after Chechen soldiers arrived in the region.

Quote: "There is a realistic possibility that Chechen forces are pioneering the tactic," the UK Defence Intelligence reports.

The analysts recall that Chechen fighters have a history of being competent at using IEDs that dates back to the Chechen Wars in the 1990s. Similar VBIEDs were also reportedly manufactured in January 2023 by Chechens fighting for Ukraine.

The Defence Intelligence say that most of Russia’s VBIEDs have almost certainly detonated before they reached their target through a combination of anti-tank mines and direct fire.

"However, these VBIEDs cause extremely large explosions, which are still likely to have a psychological effect on defending forces," the report reads.

Background: The previous report of the UK Defence Intelligence suggested that from the public appearance of Russian top officials, General Surovikin, who is close to Evgeny Prigozhin, the financier of the Wagner Private Military Company, was really pushed into the background after the rebellion.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: