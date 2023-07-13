All Sections
Ukrainian airborne troops show video of Caesar artillery system in action

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 13 July 2023, 10:45
Gunners of the Airborne Forces of Ukraine perform firing missions and destroy the Russian troops from Caesar 155-mm self-propelled artillery systems.

Source: press service of the Airborne Forces

Quote: "Having combat experience gained in battles with the Russian aggressor, as well as training in the Kingdom of Denmark, paratrooper gunners successfully destroy the enemy, freeing their homeland from invaders."

Details: In the posted story, the airborne fighters share their impressions of working with the French self-propelled guns Caesar, supplied to Ukraine by Denmark. The machine has a high cross-country ability and rate of fire, manoeuvrability, and carries the payload of 36 shells.

The crew consists of four people (commander, driver, gunner and loader).

Self-propelled guns are designed for counter-battery combat.

