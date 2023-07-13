All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian airborne troops show video of Caesar artillery system in action

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 13 July 2023, 10:45
Ukrainian airborne troops show video of Caesar artillery system in action

Gunners of the Airborne Forces of Ukraine perform firing missions and destroy the Russian troops from Caesar 155-mm self-propelled artillery systems.

Source: press service of the Airborne Forces

Quote: "Having combat experience gained in battles with the Russian aggressor, as well as training in the Kingdom of Denmark, paratrooper gunners successfully destroy the enemy, freeing their homeland from invaders."

Advertisement:

Details: In the posted story, the airborne fighters share their impressions of working with the French self-propelled guns Caesar, supplied to Ukraine by Denmark. The machine has a high cross-country ability and rate of fire, manoeuvrability, and carries the payload of 36 shells.

The crew consists of four people (commander, driver, gunner and loader).

Self-propelled guns are designed for counter-battery combat.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: