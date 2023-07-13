All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


More than 2,000 civilians killed due to war in Kharkiv Oblast

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 13 July 2023, 10:55
More than 2,000 civilians killed due to war in Kharkiv Oblast
Photo from Oleh Syniehubov's Telegram

Since Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine began, at least 2,038 civilians have been killed in Kharkiv Oblast, 77 of them were children.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, in an interview with Ukrinform news agency

Quote: "As of beginning of July, 2,038 civilians were killed in Kharkiv Oblast, 77 of them children. Almost 3,000 people were injured, including 240 children."

Advertisement:

Details: He added that 29 settlements in the Kupiansk district and a 5-10-kilometre zone in the northern direction remain under occupation, where the Ukrainian side has no access to. Therefore, the actual death toll may be higher.

In addition, the Oblast Military Administration has information about the mass graves of Ukrainian civilians and military personnel.

Quote: "Probably not as big as in Izium, but they are still there. We have approximate information about their locations in the north."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: