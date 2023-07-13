All Sections
More than 2,000 civilians killed due to war in Kharkiv Oblast

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 13 July 2023, 10:55
More than 2,000 civilians killed due to war in Kharkiv Oblast
Photo from Oleh Syniehubov's Telegram

Since Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine began, at least 2,038 civilians have been killed in Kharkiv Oblast, 77 of them were children.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, in an interview with Ukrinform news agency

Quote: "As of beginning of July, 2,038 civilians were killed in Kharkiv Oblast, 77 of them children. Almost 3,000 people were injured, including 240 children."

Details: He added that 29 settlements in the Kupiansk district and a 5-10-kilometre zone in the northern direction remain under occupation, where the Ukrainian side has no access to. Therefore, the actual death toll may be higher.

In addition, the Oblast Military Administration has information about the mass graves of Ukrainian civilians and military personnel.

Quote: "Probably not as big as in Izium, but they are still there. We have approximate information about their locations in the north."

