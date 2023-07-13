All Sections
Russian command is confused after Prigozhin's mutiny – General Milley

European PravdaThursday, 13 July 2023, 14:54
"Friction and confusion" reigns over the Russian command after the mutiny of Wanger Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Source: Reuters

Quote from Milley: "At the strategic level it is pretty clear that you [Russia’s command – ed.] have a significant amount of friction and confusion," General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said.

Details: At the same time, according to him, it remains unclear how this mutiny affected the situation on the front line.

He added that it is difficult to predict how this situation will end. However, he is sure that this is not the end.

Milley says that the Russian occupation forces in Ukraine are now focused on the situation on the ground and their own survival.

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

  • According to an agreement with self-proclaimed Belarusian President Lukashenko, after the mutiny in Russia, Wagner's leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was supposed to go to Belarus with a part of his mercenaries.
  • After that, the foreign ministers of two Baltic countries called on NATO to strengthen its eastern borders in response to the deployment of fighters of the Wagner Private Military Company in Belarus.
  • Polish President Andrzej Duda said that the relocation of the Wagner Group to Belarus is a very negative signal for his country.

