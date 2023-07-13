All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


AP learns about Russians' abuse of Ukrainians in occupation: torture, slave labour, deportation

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 13 July 2023, 16:13
AP learns about Russians' abuse of Ukrainians in occupation: torture, slave labour, deportation
Photo: GETTY IMAGES

Russians are forcing Ukrainians detained in the occupied territories to dig trenches and graves, torturing them and deporting them to Russia for an indefinite period of time, in direct violation of the Geneva Conventions.

Source: Associated Press (AP)

Quote: "Thousands of Ukrainian civilians are being detained across Russia and the Ukrainian territories it occupies, in centres ranging from brand-new wings in Russian prisons to clammy basements. Most have no status under Russian law."

Details: AP spoke to dozens of people, including former detainees, prisoners of war, and their relatives. Their stories, as well as satellite imagery, social media, government documents and copies of letters provided by the Red Cross, confirm a widespread Russian system of detention and ill-treatment of civilians in direct violation of the Geneva Conventions.

Advertisement:

In particular, in one case, Ukrainian civilians were reportedly woken up long before dawn in the bitter cold, lined up for a single toilet and loaded into a cattle trailer at gunpoint. They spent the next 12 hours or more digging trenches for Russian soldiers on the front line.

Many were forced by the occupiers to wear large Russian military uniforms, which could make them a target. By the end of the day, their hands were curled into icy claws.

In the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukrainian civilians dug mass graves in the frozen ground for their fellow prisoners who did not survive. A man who refused to dig was shot dead on the spot.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

According to the AP, Russia plans to detain possibly thousands more Ukrainians. A document from the Russian government dating January obtained by the agency outlines plans to create 25 new penal colonies and 6 other detention centres in occupied Ukraine by 2026.

In addition, in May, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree that allows Russia to send people from territories under martial law, which includes all of occupied Ukraine, to places without it, such as Russia.

This facilitates the deportation of Ukrainians who resist the Russian occupation to indefinite detention deep into Russia, which has happened in many cases.

Many civilians are detained by the Russians for allegedly minor offences, such as speaking Ukrainian or simply being in the occupied oblast, and often held without charge.

Others are accused of being terrorists, combatants or people who "resist the special military operation".

Hundreds of people are used by the Russian military for slave labour, digging trenches and other fortifications, and mass graves.

Torture is also a routine practice, including repeated electric shocks, beatings that crack skulls and break ribs, and simulated suffocation.

Many former prisoners told AP they had witnessed deaths. A UN report published in late June documented 77 summary executions of civilians, as well as the death of one person due to torture.

"Russia does not acknowledge holding civilians at all, let alone its reasons for doing so. But the prisoners serve as future bargaining chips in exchanges for Russian soldiers, and the U.N. has said there is evidence of civilians being used as human shields near the front lines," AP writes.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated

videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time

Putin believes he will be able to survive Ukraine – Blinken

Air defence downs all Shahed drones launched by Russia

ISW analyses why Kremlin is manipulating grain deal

Crimean Bridge is a Ukrainian target which should be neutralised – Zelenskyy

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:45
Russian man not jailed for his wife's murder because he fought against Ukraine
13:33
Number of children killed by war in Ukraine has increased – Prosecutor General's Office
13:18
Ryanair considers resuming flights to Ukraine by end of 2023
12:25
videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated
12:11
videoUkrainian Special Forces post video of them wiping out Russian equipment, storage points and dozens of soldiers
11:48
Russians to shut down nine more mines in Luhansk Oblast
10:52
US intelligence does not doubt Putin's words that nuclear weapons are already in Belarus
10:33
State Border Guard Service specifies how many Wagner fighters arrived in Belarus
10:09
videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time
10:06
Girkin's arrest may anger some in Russian military and propagandists – UK intelligence
All News
Advertisement: