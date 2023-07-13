All Sections
Minefields and trenches: Ukraine makes northern border impassable

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 13 July 2023, 16:25
Minefields and trenches: Ukraine makes northern border impassable

In just 10 days, 30 anti-tank minefields with almost 6,000 mines were laid on the northern state border of Ukraine.

Source: The Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, on Facebook

Quote: "We understand that we will not need the state borderline with our northern neighbours in a civilian form for a long time, since we have no friends on the other side of the border. So, the task is to make the border strip impassable for the enemy."

Details: In particular, according to Naiev, over the last ten days of the month, the military installed 30 anti-tank minefields and barriers using more than 5,800 mines on the border.

In addition, about 5,000 metres of trenches and 6,500 metres of anti-tank ditches have been installed along the border. Eighty covered gaps, shelters and firing positions for personnel, as well as firing positions for heavy equipment, were built.

Naiev explained that in this way, Ukraine prevents the penetration of Russian sabotage groups and the crossing of the border with armoured vehicles.

Background: On 30 June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy decided to strengthen the northern front at a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff.

