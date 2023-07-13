60-year old Ukrainian killed in his home in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
Russian forces fired mortars at the village of Popivka in Sumy Oblast from the territory of Russia. As a result, a 60-year-old resident was killed in his own household.
Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office
Details: It is reported that on 13 July at around 12:30, the Russians, "using methods of warfare prohibited by international law", fired mortars from the territory of the Russian Federation at the Velyka Pysarivka hromada of the Okhtyrka district, killing a 60-year-old resident of the village of Popivka in his own household. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are recording the consequences of the attack. The Security Service of Ukraine investigators are conducting the pre-trial investigation.
