60-year old Ukrainian killed in his home in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 13 July 2023, 17:56

Russian forces fired mortars at the village of Popivka in Sumy Oblast from the territory of Russia. As a result, a 60-year-old resident was killed in his own household.

Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: It is reported that on 13 July at around 12:30, the Russians, "using methods of warfare prohibited by international law", fired mortars from the territory of the Russian Federation at the Velyka Pysarivka hromada of the Okhtyrka district, killing a 60-year-old resident of the village of Popivka in his own household. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are recording the consequences of the attack. The Security Service of Ukraine investigators are conducting the pre-trial investigation. 

 
Consequences of the attack

PHOTO: Prosecutor’s Office

