UK Defence Secretary compares Russian Defence Minister and Chief of General Staff to famous comedian duo

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has compared Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov to the famous comedy duo Laurel and Hardy.

Source: European Pravda, referring to Reuters

Quote from Wallace: "Anyone seen Surovikin recently? One of their best generals has disappeared for now. And they've kept Laurel and Hardy in charge of the campaign. You know, you've got Gerasimov and Shoigu there."

Advertisement:

Details: Wallace has stressed that Shoigu and Gerasimov remain responsible for Russia's war against Ukraine.

He has noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to keep Shoigu and Gerasimov in office despite numerous military failures was the right one. "That's good news for Ukraine. That's who you want in charge," Wallace added.

For reference: Laurel and Hardy (Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy) were British-American comedians who were one of the most popular comedy couples in the history of cinema.

Laurel and Hardy

Background: UK intelligence suggested that General Sergei Surovikin, who was close to the head of the Wagner Group, was indeed sidelined after the coup.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!