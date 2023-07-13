US and Nordic leaders pledge to keep supporting Ukraine

Joe Biden and the leaders of the Northern European countries have pledged to support Ukraine for as long as it takes.

Source: a statement by the press service of the White House, reported by European Pravda

Details: On 13 July 2023, the presidents of Finland and the United States, as well as the prime ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, met in Helsinki for the third US-Nordic Leaders' Summit.

At the meeting, the Nordic countries and the United States reaffirmed their unequivocal condemnation of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine.

Quote from the White House: "They pledged to continue their support for Ukraine for as long as it takes, including through sustained security, economic, legal, and humanitarian assistance."

Details: The leaders have also pledged to continue diplomatic efforts to build the broadest possible international support for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine based on the principles of the United Nations Charter.

The White House has stressed that this includes enhanced engagement and dialogue with global partners on the challenges Ukraine faces because of the war.

Background: Earlier, the Nordic countries – Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden – welcomed the G7 declaration on security commitments for Ukraine and announced their readiness to contribute to its long-term security.

At the NATO Summit in Vilnius, the G7 countries agreed on a framework document on "security guarantees" for Ukraine. The leaders did not agree on the specific parameters of the "security guarantees".

