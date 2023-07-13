All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US and Nordic leaders pledge to keep supporting Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 13 July 2023, 18:17
US and Nordic leaders pledge to keep supporting Ukraine
JOE BIDEN BY GETTY IMAGES

Joe Biden and the leaders of the Northern European countries have pledged to support Ukraine for as long as it takes.

Source: a statement by the press service of the White House, reported by European Pravda

Details: On 13 July 2023, the presidents of Finland and the United States, as well as the prime ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, met in Helsinki for the third US-Nordic Leaders' Summit.

At the meeting, the Nordic countries and the United States reaffirmed their unequivocal condemnation of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote from the White House: "They pledged to continue their support for Ukraine for as long as it takes, including through sustained security, economic, legal, and humanitarian assistance."

Details: The leaders have also pledged to continue diplomatic efforts to build the broadest possible international support for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine based on the principles of the United Nations Charter. 

The White House has stressed that this includes enhanced engagement and dialogue with global partners on the challenges Ukraine faces because of the war.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Background: Earlier, the Nordic countries – Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden – welcomed the G7 declaration on security commitments for Ukraine and announced their readiness to contribute to its long-term security.

At the NATO Summit in Vilnius, the G7 countries agreed on a framework document on "security guarantees" for Ukraine. The leaders did not agree on the specific parameters of the "security guarantees".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated

videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time

Putin believes he will be able to survive Ukraine – Blinken

Air defence downs all Shahed drones launched by Russia

ISW analyses why Kremlin is manipulating grain deal

Crimean Bridge is a Ukrainian target which should be neutralised – Zelenskyy

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:45
Russian man not jailed for his wife's murder because he fought against Ukraine
13:33
Number of children killed by war in Ukraine has increased – Prosecutor General's Office
13:18
Ryanair considers resuming flights to Ukraine by end of 2023
12:25
videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated
12:11
videoUkrainian Special Forces post video of them wiping out Russian equipment, storage points and dozens of soldiers
11:48
Russians to shut down nine more mines in Luhansk Oblast
10:52
US intelligence does not doubt Putin's words that nuclear weapons are already in Belarus
10:33
State Border Guard Service specifies how many Wagner fighters arrived in Belarus
10:09
videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time
10:06
Girkin's arrest may anger some in Russian military and propagandists – UK intelligence
All News
Advertisement: