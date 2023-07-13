Biden sees "no real prospect" of Putin using nuclear weapons

US President Joseph Biden sees no threat of Russia using nuclear weapons in a war against Ukraine.

Source: Joe Biden at a press conference in Helsinki, quoted by European Pravda

Quote: "I don’t think there is any real prospect – you never know but – of Putin using nuclear weapons. Not only has the West but China and the rest of the world have said that ‘Don’t go there. Don’t go there.’."

Details: Biden has also pointed out that Russia continues to try to interfere in the US elections.

When asked about the possible actions of Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, the American leader replied: "God only knows what he is likely to do."

"We are not even sure where he is and what relationship he has. If I were him, I’d be careful what I eat and I’d keep my eye on my menu. But all kidding aside, who knows, I don’t know, I don’t think any of us know," Biden added.

Why this is important: Nuclear weapons have become an instrument of blackmail by Moscow during the full-scale war against Ukraine. Among other things, Russia agreed this spring to deploy some of its nuclear weapons in Belarus.

At this week's summit, NATO leaders condemned Russia's nuclear rhetoric and warned that any use of nuclear weapons by Russia would have serious consequences.

