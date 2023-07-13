All Sections
Ukraine is already preparing agreements on guarantees for its security – Zelenskyy

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 13 July 2023, 21:22
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting to discuss the results of the NATO Summit in Vilnius. The meeting was attended by diplomats, government officials and representatives of the Office of the President.

Source: European Pravda

Details: In a post on social media, Zelenskyy said that Kyiv is working to transfer each agreement following the NATO summit in Vilnius into "concrete steps to ensure that all agreements become concrete results".

Among other things, Ukraine is working on the content of the NATO-Ukraine Council, preparing to conclude bilateral agreements on "security guarantees", and preparing for the next NATO summit in Washington.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "A good Summit should yield good results…

It is already impossible to imagine NATO without Ukraine, and we will constantly add more strength to our cooperation."

Background: The Vilnius Summit decision contains quite positive wording regarding Ukraine. In particular, the NATO Summit agreed to remove the requirement for a Membership Action Plan on Ukraine's path to the Alliance. At the same time, the Allies made it clear that they would invite Ukraine to join NATO "when the conditions are met".

The summit decision does not contain a list of conditions that Ukraine must fulfil. But, according to European Pravda, they will also include political ones, i.e., those related to reforms.

