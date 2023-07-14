All Sections
Wagner Group is not currently fighting in Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 14 July 2023, 03:58
Wagner Group is not currently fighting in Ukraine
PATRICK S. RYDER, GETTY IMAGES

The US Department of Defence has noted the suspension of activity of Wagner Group units on the frontline in Ukraine and confirmed the arrival of US cluster munitions in Ukraine.

Source: Brigadier General Patrick Ryder, the Pentagon Press Secretary, at a briefing quoted by Voice of America

Quote: "At this stage, we do not see Wagner forces participating in any significant capacity in support of combat operations in Ukraine."

Details: Ryder has also confirmed that cluster munitions have already been delivered to Ukraine from the United States. It is not specified whether the Ukrainian Armed Forces already use them.

Previously: After the mutiny of the Wagner mercenaries led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Russian command is in "disagreement and confusion".

Background:

  • By agreement with self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, after the coup in Russia, Wagner Group’s leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was to travel to Belarus with some of his mercenaries.
  • Following this, the foreign ministers of  two Baltic states called on NATO to strengthen its eastern borders in response to the deployment of Wagner militants in Belarus.
  • Polish President Andrzej Duda said that the relocation of the Wagner Group to Belarus is a very negative signal for his country.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

