All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Wagner Group is not currently fighting in Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 14 July 2023, 03:58
Wagner Group is not currently fighting in Ukraine
PATRICK S. RYDER, GETTY IMAGES

The US Department of Defence has noted the suspension of activity of Wagner Group units on the frontline in Ukraine and confirmed the arrival of US cluster munitions in Ukraine.

Source: Brigadier General Patrick Ryder, the Pentagon Press Secretary, at a briefing quoted by Voice of America

Quote: "At this stage, we do not see Wagner forces participating in any significant capacity in support of combat operations in Ukraine."

Details: Ryder has also confirmed that cluster munitions have already been delivered to Ukraine from the United States. It is not specified whether the Ukrainian Armed Forces already use them.

Advertisement:

Previously: After the mutiny of the Wagner mercenaries led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Russian command is in "disagreement and confusion".

Background:

  • By agreement with self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, after the coup in Russia, Wagner Group’s leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was to travel to Belarus with some of his mercenaries.
  • Following this, the foreign ministers of  two Baltic states called on NATO to strengthen its eastern borders in response to the deployment of Wagner militants in Belarus.
  • Polish President Andrzej Duda said that the relocation of the Wagner Group to Belarus is a very negative signal for his country.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Advertisement:

videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated

videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time

Putin believes he will be able to survive Ukraine – Blinken

Air defence downs all Shahed drones launched by Russia

ISW analyses why Kremlin is manipulating grain deal

Crimean Bridge is a Ukrainian target which should be neutralised – Zelenskyy

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:45
Russian man not jailed for his wife's murder because he fought against Ukraine
13:33
Number of children killed by war in Ukraine has increased – Prosecutor General's Office
13:18
Ryanair considers resuming flights to Ukraine by end of 2023
12:25
videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated
12:11
videoUkrainian Special Forces post video of them wiping out Russian equipment, storage points and dozens of soldiers
11:48
Russians to shut down nine more mines in Luhansk Oblast
10:52
US intelligence does not doubt Putin's words that nuclear weapons are already in Belarus
10:33
State Border Guard Service specifies how many Wagner fighters arrived in Belarus
10:09
videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time
10:06
Girkin's arrest may anger some in Russian military and propagandists – UK intelligence
All News
Advertisement: