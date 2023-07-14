Ukraine's Defence Forces destroy 3 sabotage groups on boats at Dnipro River mouth

Ukraine's defence forces destroyed three Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups at the mouth of the Dnipro River during the day of 13 July.

Source: Nataliia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint press centre of the defence forces of Ukraine's south, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: In particular, answering the host's question whether Russian forces are trying to make sorties of the sabotage groups on the islands in the Dnipro channel, which have been in the "grey area" for the past few months, Humeniuk answered as follows.

Quote: "They try to manoeuvre there from time to time, gathering information about the defence forces’ movement, trying to rotate their personnel. And we discovered three such groups on three boats in the past day.

Advertisement:

All were effectively destroyed: 11 invaders and three boats followed the course of the Russian warship." ('Russian warship, go f*** yourself', the famous reply of a Ukrainian Border Guard when Russians ordered his garrison to surrender).

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!