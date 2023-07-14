Russia bans gender reassignment

The Russian State Duma has passed a law banning gender reassignment in the final reading.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Details: According to the draft law, "medical workers are prohibited from performing medical interventions aimed at changing the sex of an individual – in particular, the formation of primary and (or) secondary sexual characteristics of the other sex in a person."

An exception is proposed only for "congenital anomalies in children".

In addition to bans directly on medical care for trans people, the State Duma approved the following restrictive measures:

Civil registry offices will not be able to make changes to a person's documents based on medical certificates of "sex change";

A "change of gender" by one or both spouses will be the ground for annulment of their marriage;

For "people who have changed their gender", a ban will be imposed on adopting children and establishing guardianship over them.

Background: Back in 2022, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was indignant that European countries and the United States, or as he put it, the Anglo-Saxons, had moved to "radical rejection of the norms of religion and family".

"Do we want to have parent number 1, parent number 2 and parent number 3 in Russia instead of mum and dad? Have we gone completely mad? Do we want our schools to impose perversions on children from primary school onwards that lead to degradation and extinction?", he said.

