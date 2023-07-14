All Sections
Bodies of two more civilians shot by Russians found in Mykolaiv Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 14 July 2023, 11:30
Phot by prosecutor's Office of Mykolaiv Oblast

Law enforcement officers found the bodies of two civilians who were shot by the Russian military in the liberated territory of Mykolaiv Oblast.

Source: prosecutor's Office of Mykolaiv Oblast

Details: During inspection of the area and recording of the war crimes of Russians against the civilian population in the village of Stepove (Voskresenske hromada, Mykolaiv district), prosecutors, investigators and criminologists found the bodies of two residents – men aged 20 and 34, who were shot by the Russian military in the spring of 2022. (A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.)

 

The victims' bodies were sent to the Mykolaiv Regional Bureau of forensic medical examination for research.

Measures are being taken to establish the circumstances, witnesses and eyewitnesses of the crime.

A pre-trial investigation continues in criminal proceedings on violating the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder.

