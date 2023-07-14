Front, protection of NPPs, good UAV results: Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff

At a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard reports from the military, security forces and government officials.

Quote: "Another meeting of the Staff. Reports from the commanders Zaluzhnyi, Syrskyi and Tarnavskyi about the situation at the front, advancement and defence.

New defence packages. Minister Reznikov's report. Deputy Prime Minister Kubrakov on improving supply logistics.

Increasing domestic production, including a good result with UAVs. Increasing the volume of repairs. Reports by Minister of Strategic Industries Kamyshin and Commander Huliak."

Details: The reports on the protection of nuclear power plants and the northern border were presented by Ihor Klymenko, the Minister of Internal Affairs; Serhii Deineko, the head of the State Border Guard Service; and [Ihor] Voronchenko, the chief inspector of the Ministry of Defence. They reported on the results of an inspection of the readiness of the defence forces to perform their respective tasks.

According to the report of Kyrylo Budanov, the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, there is no threat of invasion from Belarus, taking into account intelligence data and measures taken.

