All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


South Africa says Putin will fly to them for summit, Kremlin "still undecided"

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 14 July 2023, 13:06
South Africa says Putin will fly to them for summit, Kremlin still undecided

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says Vladimir Putin will attend the BRICS summit in August in person; the Kremlin says it has not yet decided.

Source: Eyewitness news, referring to Ramaphosa's statement at the BRICS Business Council meeting in Sandton on 13 July; Kremlin-aligned media TASS, referring to a statement by Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Details: Ramaphosa said that Putin would attend the BRICS summit in South Africa in person, despite the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for him. 

At the same time, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that the format of Putin's participation in the summit has not yet been determined.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On 17 March, the ICC (International Criminal Court) issued an arrest warrant for President Putin and Presidential Commissioner for Children's Affairs Maria Lvova-Belova. 
  • If they travel to the territory of a country that is a party to the ICC and has ratified the Rome Statute, they must be arrested and brought to court.
  • On 25 April, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the ruling party of South Africa had decided to withdraw from the jurisdiction of the ICC.
  • South Africa granted diplomatic immunity to all officials invited to the BRICS summit, including Putin.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated

videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time

Putin believes he will be able to survive Ukraine – Blinken

Air defence downs all Shahed drones launched by Russia

ISW analyses why Kremlin is manipulating grain deal

Crimean Bridge is a Ukrainian target which should be neutralised – Zelenskyy

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:45
Russian man not jailed for his wife's murder because he fought against Ukraine
13:33
Number of children killed by war in Ukraine has increased – Prosecutor General's Office
13:18
Ryanair considers resuming flights to Ukraine by end of 2023
12:25
videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated
12:11
videoUkrainian Special Forces post video of them wiping out Russian equipment, storage points and dozens of soldiers
11:48
Russians to shut down nine more mines in Luhansk Oblast
10:52
US intelligence does not doubt Putin's words that nuclear weapons are already in Belarus
10:33
State Border Guard Service specifies how many Wagner fighters arrived in Belarus
10:09
videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time
10:06
Girkin's arrest may anger some in Russian military and propagandists – UK intelligence
All News
Advertisement: