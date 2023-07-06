All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Lukashenko begins referring to Wagnerites as defenders of Belarus

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 6 July 2023, 12:19
Lukashenko begins referring to Wagnerites as defenders of Belarus

Alexander Lukashenko, self-proclaimed President of Belarus, believes that the Wagner Private Military Company mercenaries, if deployed on the territory of Belarus, could be used for the country's defence.

Source: Belarusian regime-aligned news agency BelTA

Quote: "I am not concerned or worried that we will host a certain number of these fighters [from the Wagner PMC – ed.]. Moreover, they will be stationed under certain conditions. The main condition is that if we need to use this force to defend the state (if they are here), they will be deployed instantly in any area. And their experience will be in demand in Belarus."

Details: The Belarusian dictator also claimed that there would be no Wagnerites mutiny in his country, as there was in Russia. "As we say, there is no point in reading tea leaves. But I do not think that Wagner will rise somewhere and turn its weapons against the Belarusian authorities and the Belarusian state. Everything can happen in life. But I don't see such a situation today," he said.

Advertisement:

Background: Earlier, Lukashenko claimed that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner PMC, and the Wagnerites were not in the country at the moment.

He also announced plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the near future to discuss, among other things, the "issue regarding Wagner PMC".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Advertisement:

Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy

Ukraine changes its counteroffensive tactics after heavy equipment losses – NYT

Russia's Federal Security Service claims it prevented murder of propagandist Simonyan and Sobchak

updatedWagnerites in Belarus: Ukrainian border guards track movements of Russian mercenaries

South Korean President arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit

Large convoy of Wagner PMC fighters arrives in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:31
Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy
23:17
Over 50 Russians found guilty of war crimes in Ukraine – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
22:54
UK Defence Secretary explains why he considers Russia grave threat in coming years
22:36
Air-raid warning issued on half of territory of Ukraine: cruise missile carriers take off
22:16
Explosion reported in Zaporizhzhia
21:35
Prigozhin's media group remains open, trolls remain active – FT
21:07
Lithuania provides Zelenskyy with 15-year-old but safe car at NATO summit
20:33
Society quickly mastered specifics of information flow during war – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister
19:51
Suspects in alleged "assassination attempt" on Kremlin propagandist and TV presenter are arrested amid claims they were tortured
19:11
16 high-rise buildings, medical facility and educational institutions damaged in attack on Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: