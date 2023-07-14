Most difficult battles being fought on five fronts – General Staff report

The Russian invaders still continue to focus their main efforts on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka fronts. Heavy fighting is ongoing there.

Source: evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: About 20 combat clashes took place on these fronts during the day.

Today, the Russian occupiers launched yet another air and missile attack on the territory of Ukraine, using 17 Shahed attack drones and 1 anti-aircraft guided missile from the S-300 air defence system. As a result of the successful combat work of the Defence Forces of Ukraine, 16 Shahed drones were destroyed.

In addition, the Russians carried out 43 airstrikes and launched 17 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems.

At the same time, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Defence Forces delivered 13 strikes on areas of concentration of Russian personnel and 1 strike on a Russian anti-aircraft missile system during the day.

Units of Rocket Forces and Artillery hit Russian artillery in firing positions nine times during the day.

The operational situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remains much the same as before. There is no evidence of Russia forming offensive units there. Units of Russian forces are undergoing training and coordination on training grounds in the Republic of Belarus before being deployed to fight in Ukraine.

The Russians maintain a military presence on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts. During the day, they carried out an airstrike on Radkivka, Sumy Oblast. They carried out mortar and artillery attacks on more than 15 settlements.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian soldiers are firmly holding the defence. Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kamianka, Kyslivka, Berestove and Fyholivka of Kharkiv Oblast were subjected to Russian artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Lyman front, during the day, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensives west of Dibrova of Luhansk Oblast and east of Novosadove of Donetsk Oblast. More than 10 settlements were hit by artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, under heavy fire from Russian aircraft and artillery, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled all Russian attacks in the vicinity of Berkhivka of Donetsk Oblast. More than 10 settlements were damaged by Russian artillery shelling.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Pervomaiske area. They carried out airstrikes in the Avdiivka and Pervomaiske districts of Donetsk Oblast. At the same time, the Russians fired artillery at more than 10 settlements.

On the Marinka front, the Defence Forces continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the area of Marinka. The Russians shelled more than 10 settlements.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Novomykhailivka area of Donetsk Oblast. They shelled the settlements of Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, Novoukrainka, Blahodatne, and Bohoiavlenka.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russians are concentrating their main efforts on preventing the further advance of Ukrainian troops. They carried out airstrikes in the areas of Mala Tokmachka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), and Hrozove (Kherson Oblast). They shelled more than 20 settlements. At the same time, the Defence Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts, are gaining a foothold on the achieved borders, inflict artillery fire on identified Russian targets, and carry out counter-battery measures.

