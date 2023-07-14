All Sections
Ukraine's counterintelligence burn Russian tanks to music from Mortal Kombat

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 14 July 2023, 19:31
The military counterintelligence officers of the Security Service of Ukraine have shared a video showing Russian equipment being destroyed, and even disguises did not help the occupiers.

Source: press service of the Security Service of Ukraine

Quote: "As a part of the counteroffensive, our specialists are destroying Russian equipment and killing infantry side by side with their Armed Forces brothers-in-arms in order to liberate Ukrainian land.

This time, the list of the invaders' losses has been expanded by 3 tanks, including T-90M and T-90, 4 infantry fighting vehicles and 3 armoured vehicles, another multi-purpose armoured vehicle, an anti-aircraft missile system, a Murom observation complex, an anti-tank gun, 17 vehicles and 2 ammunition storage points, 3 units of engineering equipment, 2 UAVs, a first-person-view drone, etc."

Details: In total, since the beginning of 2023, the military counterintelligence operational and combat groups have destroyed or damaged 76 pieces of Russian heavy weapons, including 28 tanks.

Advertisement: