All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


We will kill the enemy on its territory, but with our own weapons – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 14 July 2023, 21:00
We will kill the enemy on its territory, but with our own weapons – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has said that Ukraine will use weapons of its own production to carry out strikes on Russian territory.

Source: Zaluzhnyi in an interview with The Washington Post 

Details: The Washington Post emphasised that Zaluzhnyi is currently asking himself the question of how to reduce losses and how he personally can reduce losses.

Advertisement:

Zaluzhnyi starts every morning by finding out how many soldiers were killed or wounded while carrying out his orders the day before.

Sometimes he comes across contacts on his mobile phone that are already dead. He refuses to delete them.

Zaluzhnyi said he is putting his grief on hold so that mourning does not distract him from his important work.

Because of the lack of weapons, the absence of new Western aircraft and the allies' conditions for longer-range missiles (these cannot be used to strike Russian territory), Zaluzhnyi said the Ukrainian Armed Forces use Ukrainian-made weapons to frequently strike across the border, which Kyiv has never officially recognised as its own.

Quote: "To save my people, why do I have to ask someone for permission what to do on enemy territory? For some reason, I have to think that I’m not allowed to do anything there. Why? Because [Russian President Vladimir] Putin will … use nuclear weapons? The kids who are dying don’t care.

This is our problem, and it is up to us to decide how to kill this enemy. It is possible and necessary to kill on his territory in a war. If our partners are afraid to use their weapons, we will kill with our own. But only as much as is necessary."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: