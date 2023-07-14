All Sections
We will kill the enemy on its territory, but with our own weapons – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 14 July 2023, 21:00
Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has said that Ukraine will use weapons of its own production to carry out strikes on Russian territory.

Source: Zaluzhnyi in an interview with The Washington Post 

Details: The Washington Post emphasised that Zaluzhnyi is currently asking himself the question of how to reduce losses and how he personally can reduce losses.

Zaluzhnyi starts every morning by finding out how many soldiers were killed or wounded while carrying out his orders the day before.

Sometimes he comes across contacts on his mobile phone that are already dead. He refuses to delete them.

Zaluzhnyi said he is putting his grief on hold so that mourning does not distract him from his important work.

Because of the lack of weapons, the absence of new Western aircraft and the allies' conditions for longer-range missiles (these cannot be used to strike Russian territory), Zaluzhnyi said the Ukrainian Armed Forces use Ukrainian-made weapons to frequently strike across the border, which Kyiv has never officially recognised as its own.

Quote: "To save my people, why do I have to ask someone for permission what to do on enemy territory? For some reason, I have to think that I’m not allowed to do anything there. Why? Because [Russian President Vladimir] Putin will … use nuclear weapons? The kids who are dying don’t care.

This is our problem, and it is up to us to decide how to kill this enemy. It is possible and necessary to kill on his territory in a war. If our partners are afraid to use their weapons, we will kill with our own. But only as much as is necessary."

