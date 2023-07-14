I don't give a damn – nobody will stop me – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief on liberating Crimea

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has said that as soon as Ukraine has the resources, he would like to liberate Russian-occupied Crimea.

Source: Zaluzhnyi in an interview with The Washington Post

Details: It is noted that the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces would like to return the Crimean peninsula, illegally annexed by Russia in 2014, even though some Western officials privately worry about what Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's reaction would be if Ukrainian troops ever reached the territory.

Quote: "As soon as I have the means, I’ll do something. I don’t give a damn – nobody will stop me."

More details: Zaluzhnyi complains that Ukraine is dependent on other countries for ammunition.

He has stated that the more Ukraine can fire while pressing Russian troops, the fewer losses it will suffer, but now it depends on Western weapons and the defence industries of even partner countries do not have time to supply Ukraine with ammunition.

It is noted that conducting a counteroffensive to liberate the occupied territory, defeat Russia and minimise the losses of Ukraine requires resources, which, according to Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine still lacks.

Western officials say Ukraine has enough resources to succeed, but Zaluzhnyi sharply criticised colleagues who argued that Kyiv does not need F-16s.

The commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces said that the military of his Western colleagues would never fight in this way.

Quote: "One of the questions that they ask me is: 'How do you withstand this?'. I have to live with it. Every day — those who were killed. Every day — crippled, missing. It's tragic."

