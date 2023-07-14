All Sections
Germany to supply Ukraine with weapons worth €17 billion in 5 years – Scholz

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 14 July 2023, 21:54
Germany to supply Ukraine with weapons worth €17 billion in 5 years – Scholz
OLAF SCHOLZ, GETTY IMAGES

The arms aid supplied to Ukraine by Germany from 2022 to 2027 is expected to amount to approximately EUR17 billion.

Source: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at his big press conference on Friday, reports European Pravda 

Quote: "We calculated that from the beginning of the war until 2027, perhaps we will spend €17 billion  only on the supply of weapons that we from Germany finance for Ukraine."

Details: He stressed that Russia's aggressive war "continues to affect our lives and worry us all very much".

Germany provides Ukraine with the second most support after the US – also in military aid, Scholz said.

Earlier: 

  • On 11 July, Germany confirmed the transfer of a new assistance package to Ukraine worth about EUR600 million. According to the Ministry of Defence, Kyiv will receive 2 launchers for the Patriot air defence system, 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, 25 Leopard 1 tanks and 1 Luna unmanned aerial vehicle system.
  • German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius also confirmed the refusal of the German government to supply Ukraine with Taurus long-range cruise missiles.

