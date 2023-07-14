Belarusian Defence Ministry claims it agreed on a "roadmap" with Wagner mercenaries

The Ministry of Defence of Belarus has said that they had developed and prepared with the mercenaries of the Wagner PMC, who now train the Belarusian military, a "road map" for training and exchanging experience.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Belarus

Quote: "The Ministry of Defense receives many appeals on the further joint system of training of the Armed Forces and fighters of the Wagner PMC.

We inform you that the military department and the company's management have developed a roadmap for the near future for the preparation and exchange of experience between units of different types of troops."

Details: At the same time, the ministry did not provide details of this so-called "roadmap".

Background:

By agreement with the self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, after the rebellion in Russia, the leader of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, had to go with some of his mercenaries to Belarus.

On 6 July, Lukashenko said that Wagner PMC mercenaries, if deployed in Belarus, could be used to defend the country.

The Belarusian Ministry of Defence said that the mercenaries of the Wagner PMC, owned by Yevgeny Prigozhin, began to train territorial troops as instructors in Belarus.

