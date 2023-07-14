Information on collaborators who fled to EU is now entered into Interpol database

Information about collaborators and traitors from Kharkiv Oblast who may be in Europe has begun to be entered into the Interpol database.

Source: Serhii Bolvinov, head of the Investigation Department of the Main Department of National Police in Kharkiv Oblast, on Facebook

Quote: "The peaceful life in EU countries for our collaborators is coming to an end – our cooperation with Interpol has begun.

We are entering everyone who cooperated with the Russians during the occupation into a database and submitting an application to Interpol.

We let our foreign counterparts know that these people are not ‘victims of war’ or political refugees, as they try to pretend, but are suspected of committing criminal offences in Ukraine.

Legally, this constitutes grounds to send everyone there ‘behind the railing’ [to Russia, a mocking name used by Russian militants who occupied Kramatorsk in 2014, indicating where the civilians of the city watching the seizure of the Interior Ministry building should go - ed.].

We have already started; we have sent the details of 25 such fugitives to the database."

Details: Ukrainians are helping the police to identify collaborators in the EU, providing investigators with information about the whereabouts of fugitives.

Bolvinov urged anyone who has accurate information about collaborators currently in Europe to inform law enforcement officers of the individuals’ details and the country where they are hiding.

He also added that not all fans of the "Russian world" have gone to the Russian Federation: "We have many cases of yesterday's fans of the Russian Federation and its army hiding in the European Union. And their cover story is that they are Ukrainians who have suffered from the war and need shelter." [The "Russian world" is the concept of the total domination of Russian culture over other cultures; it gives rise to and "legitimises" Russia’s current expansionist, colonial politics - ed.]

Bolvinov said a similar scheme is being tested for the first time in Ukraine.

