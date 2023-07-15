All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Overnight UAVs attack: Russians strike Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 15 July 2023, 08:53
Overnight UAVs attack: Russians strike Zaporizhzhia Oblast
SHAHED-136. Stock Photo: GETTY IMAGES

Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint press centre of the Defence Forces of Ukraine's south, reported the strike in Zaporizhzhia Oblast during an overnight Russian attack with Shahed drones.  

Source: Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint press centre of the Defence Forces of Ukraine's south, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast; Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram.

Details: Humeniuk and Kim reported the shooting down of three Shaheds in Mykolaiv Oblast, without any hits.

Advertisement:

Meanwhile, air defence was also activated in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, but there were hits. The location and consequences are not currently specified.

Quote from Humeniuk: "The anti-aircraft defence forces were activated [in Zaporizhzhia Oblast - ed.].

Unfortunately, there are hits, but the results of the night attack are still being clarified."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: