Overnight UAVs attack: Russians strike Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint press centre of the Defence Forces of Ukraine's south, reported the strike in Zaporizhzhia Oblast during an overnight Russian attack with Shahed drones.

Source: Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint press centre of the Defence Forces of Ukraine's south, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast; Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram.

Details: Humeniuk and Kim reported the shooting down of three Shaheds in Mykolaiv Oblast, without any hits.

Meanwhile, air defence was also activated in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, but there were hits. The location and consequences are not currently specified.

Quote from Humeniuk: "The anti-aircraft defence forces were activated [in Zaporizhzhia Oblast - ed.].

Unfortunately, there are hits, but the results of the night attack are still being clarified."

