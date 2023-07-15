All Sections
Large convoy of Wagner PMC fighters arrives in Belarus

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 15 July 2023, 09:55
Large convoy of Wagner PMC fighters arrives in Belarus
Wagner PMC, photo: RIA NOVOSTI

On the morning of 15 July, Belarusian activists reported that a large convoy of cars and trucks with the licence plates of the so-called "DPR/LPR" with the Wagner PMC fighters inside arrived in Belarus.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet

Quote: "The set of factors indicates that this is a convoy of the Wagner military command centre that entered Belarus from the Russian Federation in the Krychaw area at night.

Then they proceeded through Rahachow toward Babruysk and then to Asipovichy. The route indicates that the Wagner group convoy is moving to the tent camp in the village of Tsel."

Details: According to the volunteers, at least 60 vehicles were seen in the convoy, including "pick-up trucks, large trucks, loaves and at least three buses for transporting people."

It is noted that the Belarusian police accompanied the convoy.

Advertisement: