All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Large convoy of Wagner PMC fighters arrives in Belarus

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 15 July 2023, 09:55
Large convoy of Wagner PMC fighters arrives in Belarus
Wagner PMC, photo: RIA NOVOSTI

On the morning of 15 July, Belarusian activists reported that a large convoy of cars and trucks with the licence plates of the so-called "DPR/LPR" with the Wagner PMC fighters inside arrived in Belarus.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet

Quote: "The set of factors indicates that this is a convoy of the Wagner military command centre that entered Belarus from the Russian Federation in the Krychaw area at night.

Advertisement:

Then they proceeded through Rahachow toward Babruysk and then to Asipovichy. The route indicates that the Wagner group convoy is moving to the tent camp in the village of Tsel."

Details: According to the volunteers, at least 60 vehicles were seen in the convoy, including "pick-up trucks, large trucks, loaves and at least three buses for transporting people."

It is noted that the Belarusian police accompanied the convoy.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: