Lithuanian president feared a ''deterioration of NATO decisions'' after Zelenskyy's tweet

Lithuanian president Gitanas Nausėda said he feared that the decisions made at the NATO summit would deteriorate due to an angry tweet by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which was posted on his way to Vilnius.

Source: Nausėda in an interview with LRT, reported by European Pravda

Quote from Nausėda: "The tension was high, and there was a point where I was afraid NATO’s position could suddenly change for the worse, leaving out issues that are extremely important for us and Ukraine."

Details: He added that he understood Zelenskyy's feelings, but at the same time was aware that "we have already reached the maximum of what is possible, and any attempt to go further would destroy the Vilnius summit itself".

"I say this with complete sincerity. It could have happened, but it didn’t, and that is why we are speaking in a completely different manner today. President Zelenskyy, as you saw, spoke in a completely different tone the following day. And I certainly welcome the decisions that were made in Vilnius," Nausėda said.

Background:

On his way to Vilnius for the NATO summit, Zelenskyy tweeted that there was currently no readiness among the allies to invite Ukraine to NATO or make it a member.

According to media reports, this was an attempt by the Ukrainian delegation to influence the course of discussions within NATO, but it backfired. The US was particularly irritated, as it had not been warned about the social media post, forcing the British delegation and part of the German delegation to intervene.

