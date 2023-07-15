All Sections
Lithuanian president feared a ''deterioration of NATO decisions'' after Zelenskyy's tweet

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 15 July 2023, 14:11
Lithuanian president feared a ''deterioration of NATO decisions'' after Zelenskyy's tweet
GITANAS NAUSEDA, PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Lithuanian president Gitanas Nausėda said he feared that the decisions made at the NATO summit would deteriorate due to an angry tweet by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which was posted on his way to Vilnius.

Source: Nausėda in an interview with LRT, reported by European Pravda 

Quote from Nausėda: "The tension was high, and there was a point where I was afraid NATO’s position could suddenly change for the worse, leaving out issues that are extremely important for us and Ukraine."

Details: He added that he understood Zelenskyy's feelings, but at the same time was aware that "we have already reached the maximum of what is possible, and any attempt to go further would destroy the Vilnius summit itself".

"I say this with complete sincerity. It could have happened, but it didn’t, and that is why we are speaking in a completely different manner today. President Zelenskyy, as you saw, spoke in a completely different tone the following day. And I certainly welcome the decisions that were made in Vilnius," Nausėda said.

Background: 

