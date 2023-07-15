All Sections
In Kherson Oblast, partisans blow up two trucks with Russians inside

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 15 July 2023, 18:36
The location where the trucks of occupiers were blown up. Photo by Atesh

Atesh partisan movement has announced the murder of six Russian invaders and damage to two trucks of the Russian Armed Forces in Kherson Oblast. 

Source: ATESH on Telegram 

Details: Ukrainian partisans announced that on 14 July, they conducted a successful operation in the village of Velyki Kopani, located in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast. 

Quote: "On 14 July 2023, at 12:00, an agent of the ATESH movement set off an explosion at the occupiers' truck parking lot in the village of Velyki Kopani, Kherson Oblast. The parking lot was located opposite the abandoned Ukrnafta gas station at 34 Lenin Street. 

As a result of the detonation, 6 soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces were killed, and 2 trucks transporting them were damaged."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

