16 high-rise buildings, medical facility and educational institutions damaged in attack on Zaporizhzhia

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 15 July 2023, 19:11
THE AFTERMATH OF THE ATTACK ON ZAPORIZHZHIA. PHOTO FROM ANATOLII KURTIEV'S TELEGRAM

A man was injured and an infrastructure facility, 16 high-rise buildings, two educational institutions and a medical facility were damaged in a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on the night of 14-15 July.

Source: Anatolii Kurtiev, Secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council, on Telegram 

Quote: "We continue to deal with the aftermath of last night’s events in the city. 

So far a total of 174 applications for damaged housing have been received. We are aware of 16 affected high-rise buildings, two educational institutions and one medical facility." 

Details: On Saturday morning, Kurtiev reported that an infrastructure facility in a district of Zaporizhzhia had been damaged as a result of the occupiers’ actions during the night. 

One man was injured and was taken to a medical facility in a moderate condition. 

Background: Nataliia Humeniuk, spokeswoman for the Defence Forces of the South, reported on the strike in Zaporizhzhia Oblast as a result of the overnight attack by Russian Shahed drones.

