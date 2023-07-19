All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air defence destroys all Russian Shahed drones on approach to Kyiv

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 19 July 2023, 05:48
Air defence destroys all Russian Shahed drones on approach to Kyiv
An air defence system. Stock photo: Defence.ua

Russia deployed drones in an attack on Kyiv Oblast early on 19 July, but Ukraine’s air defence systems detected and destroyed all the drones.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote from Popko: "A difficult night, with airstrikes all across Ukraine. South and Odesa Oblast in particular. But the enemy didn’t pass Kyiv by either.

Advertisement:

They once again deployed Shahed drones to attack the capital, but they were not successful."

Details: Popko said that Ukraine’s air defence forces detected and destroyed all Russian drones on approach to Kyiv.

He added that early reports indicate that there are no casualties, and no damage to infrastructure. This information is being confirmed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: