Air defence destroys all Russian Shahed drones on approach to Kyiv

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 19 July 2023, 05:48
Air defence destroys all Russian Shahed drones on approach to Kyiv
An air defence system. Stock photo: Defence.ua

Russia deployed drones in an attack on Kyiv Oblast early on 19 July, but Ukraine’s air defence systems detected and destroyed all the drones.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote from Popko: "A difficult night, with airstrikes all across Ukraine. South and Odesa Oblast in particular. But the enemy didn’t pass Kyiv by either.

They once again deployed Shahed drones to attack the capital, but they were not successful."

Details: Popko said that Ukraine’s air defence forces detected and destroyed all Russian drones on approach to Kyiv.

He added that early reports indicate that there are no casualties, and no damage to infrastructure. This information is being confirmed.

