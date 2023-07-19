All Sections
Ireland investigates presence of Irish components in Shahed drones

European Pravda, STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 19 July 2023, 15:30
Ireland investigates presence of Irish components in Shahed drones

Ireland has launched an investigation into the presence of Irish-made parts in Iranian kamikaze drones, although it does not believe any companies have violated sanctions.

Source: Interfax Ukraine news agency, citing Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar during a press conference in Kyiv

Quote from Varadkar: "We are aware of the downing of this drone. We are conducting an appropriate investigation. We do not believe that any Irish companies could have violated sanctions."

Details: The Taoiseach suggested that the sanctions could have been violated by "third parties".

Background:

  • On 18 July, the President's Office clearly demonstrated that the drones that Russia used to attack Mykolaiv overnight contained Western-made parts.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the world to reduce trade with Russia to such an extent that the terrorist state cannot use any component to create weapons to attack Ukraine.

Advertisement: