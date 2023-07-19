Armed Forces of Ukraine strengthen border with Belarus due to arrival of Wagner mercenaries

Ukraine’s Armed Forces continue to further strengthen the border with Belarus with explosive and non-explosive barriers after the arrival of mercenaries from the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC).

Source: Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, Commander of the Joint Forces, on Telegram

Quote: "We know that mercenaries of the Wagner PMC have recently arrived on the territory of Belarus. Now we are reacting and creating such conditions that the state border of Ukraine is completely impassable for enemy forces."

Details: According to him, just on one of the fronts in Chernihiv Oblast, among others, the Ukrainian forces have dug out over 40 kilometres of anti-tank ditch. In addition, more than 30,000 of all kinds of mine traps were planted to counter invading forces.

Naiev assured that if someone tries to "step his dirty boot on Ukrainian land", death will await him.

"We will further strengthen the sections of the state border with non-explosive and explosive barriers that will be a surprise for the enemy. We are moving ahead!"

Background:

According to the Belaruski Hajun monitoring group, the sixth convoy of Wagner Group fighters with 100-120 pieces of equipment arrived in Belarus.

On June 30, at a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commanded to strengthen the northern front.

