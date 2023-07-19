All Sections
Sixth Wagner convoy arrives in Belarus, numbering up to 120 vehicles

Wednesday, 19 July 2023, 01:46
Sixth Wagner convoy arrives in Belarus, numbering up to 120 vehicles
PHOTO: MOTOLKO.HELP

A sixth convoy of Wagner Group fighters with 100-120 pieces of equipment has arrived in Belarus.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet

Quote: "According to confirmed information, the sixth and currently the last convoy of the Wagner Group which has arrived in Belarus, has about 100-120 pieces of equipment."

Details: Belaruski Hajun noted that the convoy stretched for 5-10 km, "and was roughly divided into 2 large parts".

They also noted that the convoy of mercenaries was escorted by Belarusian traffic police.

Previously: On 18 July, a fifth convoy of Wagner Group fighters arrived in Belarus.

Background:

  • On Tuesday, a fourth large convoy of Wagner Group fighters, consisting of 80 vehicles of various modifications, was observed on its way to a tent camp in Belarus which had been set up for them. 
  • The Wagner Group had been fighting in Ukraine, especially in Bakhmut, but withdrew to field camps in the late spring.
  • On 24 June, the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) started an armed rebellion in Russia due to a conflict with the Russian military command, but that very evening, after a conversation with self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Yevgeny Prigozhin said that his mercenaries were returning to their field camps. The criminal case against Prigozhin in Russia was closed, and he was to "go to Belarus".
  • On 11 July, the Ministry of Defence of Belarus stated that there would be an "exchange of experience" between Wagner mercenaries and the Armed Forces of Belarus at Belarusian training grounds. By 14 July, mercenaries were already training with units of the Belarusian territorial troops near Asipovičy.

