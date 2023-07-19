All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian defenders repel Russian attacks near Nevelske and Bohdanivka – General Staff report

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 19 July 2023, 18:59
Ukrainian defenders repel Russian attacks near Nevelske and Bohdanivka – General Staff report
STOCK PHOTO: ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

Since the beginning of the day on 19 July, Russian occupation forces have carried out 66 airstrikes and fired about 30 times from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 18:00 on 19 July 

Details: It is noted that the likelihood of missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains high.

Advertisement:

The Russians continue to focus their main efforts on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, where heavy fighting continues. Since the beginning of the day, 19 combat engagements took place.

The Russians maintain their military presence on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts. They fired from mortars and artillery systems at more than 20 settlements.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian troops are courageously holding the line.

It is reported that on the Bakhmut front, under heavy fire from Russian artillery, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled Russian attacks near Bohdanivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, under heavy fire from Russian aircraft and artillery, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled attacks by Russian troops near Nevelske. The Russians launched missile and air strikes near the town of Avdiivka.

On the Marinka front, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to hold back the Russian offensive in the areas of Marinka and Krasnohorivka.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russians are focusing their main efforts on preventing the further advance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. They made unsuccessful attempts to regain the lost ground in the area north of Pryiutne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to conduct offensive operations on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts, consolidating their positions, inflicting artillery fire on the identified Russian targets, and conducting counter-battery operations.

The situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of offensive groups have been detected. Certain units of the Armed Forces of Belarus are performing tasks in areas bordering Ukraine.

In turn, Ukrainian aircraft carried out five strikes on the areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated over the past day. In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed two reconnaissance UAVs of operational and tactical level.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck three clusters of Russian military manpower, weapons and equipment, nine artillery pieces at firing positions, two air defence systems and an electronic warfare station over the last day.

Background: On the night of 18-19 July, Russia fired 30 cruise missiles, one aerial missile and 32 Shahed kamikaze drones at Ukraine, while Ukrainian air defence destroyed 14 missiles and 23 UAVs. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: