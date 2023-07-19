Ukrainian defenders repel Russian attacks near Nevelske and Bohdanivka – General Staff report

Since the beginning of the day on 19 July, Russian occupation forces have carried out 66 airstrikes and fired about 30 times from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 18:00 on 19 July

Details: It is noted that the likelihood of missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains high.

The Russians continue to focus their main efforts on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, where heavy fighting continues. Since the beginning of the day, 19 combat engagements took place.

The Russians maintain their military presence on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts. They fired from mortars and artillery systems at more than 20 settlements.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian troops are courageously holding the line.

It is reported that on the Bakhmut front, under heavy fire from Russian artillery, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled Russian attacks near Bohdanivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, under heavy fire from Russian aircraft and artillery, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled attacks by Russian troops near Nevelske. The Russians launched missile and air strikes near the town of Avdiivka.

On the Marinka front, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to hold back the Russian offensive in the areas of Marinka and Krasnohorivka.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russians are focusing their main efforts on preventing the further advance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. They made unsuccessful attempts to regain the lost ground in the area north of Pryiutne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to conduct offensive operations on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts, consolidating their positions, inflicting artillery fire on the identified Russian targets, and conducting counter-battery operations.

The situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of offensive groups have been detected. Certain units of the Armed Forces of Belarus are performing tasks in areas bordering Ukraine.

In turn, Ukrainian aircraft carried out five strikes on the areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated over the past day. In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed two reconnaissance UAVs of operational and tactical level.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck three clusters of Russian military manpower, weapons and equipment, nine artillery pieces at firing positions, two air defence systems and an electronic warfare station over the last day.

Background: On the night of 18-19 July, Russia fired 30 cruise missiles, one aerial missile and 32 Shahed kamikaze drones at Ukraine, while Ukrainian air defence destroyed 14 missiles and 23 UAVs.

