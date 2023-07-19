Putin reveals "conditions" of Russia coming back to Black Sea Grain Initiative

Russia will "consider the possibility" of coming back to the Black Sea Grain Initiative only if its terms are fully implemented.

Source: Russian President Vladimir Putin, quoted by Russian news outlets

Details: Putin has claimed that Russia has "shown miracles of restraint and tolerance by extending the Black Sea Grain Initiative".

"At the same time, no one was going to fulfil any obligations and agreements on the grain deal; they only constantly demanded something from the Russian Federation. The West did everything to derail the grain deal, sparing no effort," Putin said.

He has also said that the Black Sea Grain Initiative supposedly led to direct losses of US$1.2 billion for Russian farmers.

Quote from Putin: "Our country is able to replace Ukrainian grain, both on a commercial and free basis. Moreover, we are expecting a record harvest again this year. The extension of the grain deal as it existed has lost all meaning.

That is why we opposed its further extension. We are not against the deal itself. And we will consider coming back to it, but on one condition: if all the principles of Russia's participation in the agreement are fully taken into account and, most importantly, implemented."

More details: Among the conditions Putin has voiced were the lifting of sanctions on Russian grain and fertiliser supplies to world markets, the connection of banks to SWIFT, and the end of "all restrictions".

"We do not need any promises or ideas; we need these conditions to be fulfilled," Putin added.

He has also named the resumption of supplies of spare parts for agricultural machinery and "resolving the issue of freight and insurance for Russian ships" among the conditions.

In addition, Putin has said that the Tolyatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline "should be restored". He has added that "Russian assets related to agriculture" should be unblocked. Putin has claimed that these conditions are set out in Russia's Memorandum with the UN.

"If all these conditions are fulfilled, we will immediately come back to this agreement," Putin said.

Background:

As a result of Russian attacks on infrastructure facilities in Odesa Oblast, 60,000 tonnes of grain were destroyed in the port of Chornomorsk.

On the night of 18-19 July, Russia attacked grain terminals in the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk, causing damage to traders' infrastructure.

After withdrawing from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, it is unlikely that Russia will launch missile attacks on foreign vessels. However, the aggressor could still fire missiles at the terminals where the ships will be docked or create a mine danger.

