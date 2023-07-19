All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin reveals "conditions" of Russia coming back to Black Sea Grain Initiative

Wednesday, 19 July 2023, 21:07

Russia will "consider the possibility" of coming back to the Black Sea Grain Initiative only if its terms are fully implemented.

Source: Russian President Vladimir Putin, quoted by Russian news outlets

Details: Putin has claimed that Russia has "shown miracles of restraint and tolerance by extending the Black Sea Grain Initiative".

"At the same time, no one was going to fulfil any obligations and agreements on the grain deal; they only constantly demanded something from the Russian Federation. The West did everything to derail the grain deal, sparing no effort," Putin said.

Advertisement:

He has also said that the Black Sea Grain Initiative supposedly led to direct losses of US$1.2 billion for Russian farmers.

Quote from Putin: "Our country is able to replace Ukrainian grain, both on a commercial and free basis. Moreover, we are expecting a record harvest again this year. The extension of the grain deal as it existed has lost all meaning.

That is why we opposed its further extension. We are not against the deal itself. And we will consider coming back to it, but on one condition: if all the principles of Russia's participation in the agreement are fully taken into account and, most importantly, implemented."

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

More details: Among the conditions Putin has voiced were the lifting of sanctions on Russian grain and fertiliser supplies to world markets, the connection of banks to SWIFT, and the end of "all restrictions".

"We do not need any promises or ideas; we need these conditions to be fulfilled," Putin added.

He has also named the resumption of supplies of spare parts for agricultural machinery and "resolving the issue of freight and insurance for Russian ships" among the conditions.

In addition, Putin has said that the Tolyatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline "should be restored". He has added that "Russian assets related to agriculture" should be unblocked. Putin has claimed that these conditions are set out in Russia's Memorandum with the UN.

"If all these conditions are fulfilled, we will immediately come back to this agreement," Putin said.

Background: 

  • As a result of Russian attacks on infrastructure facilities in Odesa Oblast, 60,000 tonnes of grain were destroyed in the port of Chornomorsk.
  • On the night of 18-19 July, Russia attacked grain terminals in the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk, causing damage to traders' infrastructure.
  • After withdrawing from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, it is unlikely that Russia will launch missile attacks on foreign vessels. However, the aggressor could still fire missiles at the terminals where the ships will be docked or create a mine danger.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro

documentUkrainian fencer gets automatically qualified for Olympics

Almost 80% of Ukrainians consider all Russians responsible for war

updated from 11:56, video, photoGrenade explodes in Odesa's Trade Union House, killing one person

Russia significantly reduces aviation activity on Friday – Ukraine's Air Force

photo"We do not believe that Russia will hesitate to return": Zelenskyy delivers address on Statehood Day

All News
RECENT NEWS
01:10
Russians suddenly block traffic on Crimean Bridge
23:54
photoNorwegian city mayor cycles to Ukraine and raises US$14,500 for Armed Forces
23:41
Four stamps in support of Ukraine presented in Italy
23:37
updatedNine people injured in Russian attack on multi-storey building in Dnipro
23:14
Finland to develop a national plan for Ukraine's recovery
23:08
Attack on Dnipro: city authorities report no casualties, fire extinguished
22:40
Greece to help restore Odesa landmarks damaged by Russian attacks
22:31
FIE overrules disqualification of Ukrainian fencer: Kharlan can compete at World Championships
21:39
photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro
21:15
updatedAir-raid warning was announced throughout Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: