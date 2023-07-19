All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin reveals "conditions" of Russia coming back to Black Sea Grain Initiative

Wednesday, 19 July 2023, 21:07

Russia will "consider the possibility" of coming back to the Black Sea Grain Initiative only if its terms are fully implemented.

Source: Russian President Vladimir Putin, quoted by Russian news outlets

Details: Putin has claimed that Russia has "shown miracles of restraint and tolerance by extending the Black Sea Grain Initiative".

Advertisement:

"At the same time, no one was going to fulfil any obligations and agreements on the grain deal; they only constantly demanded something from the Russian Federation. The West did everything to derail the grain deal, sparing no effort," Putin said.

He has also said that the Black Sea Grain Initiative supposedly led to direct losses of US$1.2 billion for Russian farmers.

Quote from Putin: "Our country is able to replace Ukrainian grain, both on a commercial and free basis. Moreover, we are expecting a record harvest again this year. The extension of the grain deal as it existed has lost all meaning.

That is why we opposed its further extension. We are not against the deal itself. And we will consider coming back to it, but on one condition: if all the principles of Russia's participation in the agreement are fully taken into account and, most importantly, implemented."

More details: Among the conditions Putin has voiced were the lifting of sanctions on Russian grain and fertiliser supplies to world markets, the connection of banks to SWIFT, and the end of "all restrictions".

"We do not need any promises or ideas; we need these conditions to be fulfilled," Putin added.

He has also named the resumption of supplies of spare parts for agricultural machinery and "resolving the issue of freight and insurance for Russian ships" among the conditions.

In addition, Putin has said that the Tolyatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline "should be restored". He has added that "Russian assets related to agriculture" should be unblocked. Putin has claimed that these conditions are set out in Russia's Memorandum with the UN.

"If all these conditions are fulfilled, we will immediately come back to this agreement," Putin said.

Background: 

  • As a result of Russian attacks on infrastructure facilities in Odesa Oblast, 60,000 tonnes of grain were destroyed in the port of Chornomorsk.
  • On the night of 18-19 July, Russia attacked grain terminals in the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk, causing damage to traders' infrastructure.
  • After withdrawing from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, it is unlikely that Russia will launch missile attacks on foreign vessels. However, the aggressor could still fire missiles at the terminals where the ships will be docked or create a mine danger.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: