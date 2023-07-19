All Sections
Podoliak: Counter-offensive will be difficult and long

Wednesday, 19 July 2023, 23:02
MYKHAILO PODOLIAK. PHOTO FROM THE OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT

Ukraine expects that the liberation of the Russian-occupied territories will be long and exhausting, said Mykhailo Podoliak, advisor to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Source: Deutsche Welle, referring to Podoliak's interview with AFP

Quote from Podoliak: "Of course, this operation will be quite difficult, long and will take quite a lot of time."

Details: He added that progress is "slower than we want".

The advisor to the Office of the President noted that the counter-offensive is complicated by dense mining as well as logistical problems, including the supply of weapons.

"Of course, we need additional armoured vehicles – two or three hundred tanks, first of all. We need 60 to 80 F-16 aircraft to defend our skies well, especially at the front," Podoliak explained.

Details: He added that the number of offensive operations by the Ukrainian army is "gradually increasing", and not all trained brigades are currently involved in the battlefield.

Advertisement: