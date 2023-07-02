Air-raid warning issued in Kyiv and several oblasts

An air-raid warning was issued in some of Ukraine’s oblasts on the morning of 2 July, lasting over 30 minutes.

Source: map of air-raid warnings; Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The air-raid warning began to spread at 06:55.

Advertisement:

As of 06:58, it covered the territories of the southern, eastern, northern and central oblasts.

Screenshot

The Air Force reported that a Tu-22M3 aircraft had taken off from the Mozdok airfield in Russia.

Air-raid warnings notify civilians of danger of strikes; citizens are advised to go to the shelter or follow the "two-walls rule" (the safety rule whereby a person keeps two walls without windows between them and the street during attacks – ed.).

Updated: At 07:21, an air-raid warning was issued in the capital and Kyiv Oblast. The Air Force reported missile danger.

At 07:47, an air-raid alarm was issued in the country's southern oblasts.

The all-clear was given everywhere after 08:12 on 2 July.

Earlier: At night, an air-raid alarm was issued throughout Ukraine due to the threat of attacks of Russian missiles and UAVs.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!